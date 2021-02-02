ADVERTISEMENT

The popular music reality show, Nigerian Idol, an offshoot of the Idol franchise, is making its comeback after a six-year hiatus.

Foremost Nigerian media personality, Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa, more known as IK Osakioduwa, has been named the new show host.

The media personality, who is renowned for hosting reality shows including Big Brother Africa, was announced as the show host on Monday.

To be aired on Africa Magic on a yet-to-be-confirmed date, the new season will see budding music talents housed and made to showcase their talents on live television and eventually eliminated until the last contestant wins the star prize.

Alongside Osakioduwa, Singer Seyi Shay, DJ Sose, and music executive Obi Asika, have also been confirmed as the judges for the new season of the show.

These positions were previously held by American dancer, singer, and songwriter Jeffrey Daniel, lyricist Yinka Davies, Audu Maikori, Charly Boy, Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti, and Naeto C.

Onyekachi Elizabeth Gilbert Onwuka, more known as Yeka Onka won the debut edition in 2010 before the show was rebranded to West African Idols and eventually Nigerian Idol.

The first season of the show, which coincided with Nigeria’s 50th anniversary, was tagged ‘Live Your Dream, Accept No Limitation’.

Onka, 26-year-old at the time, went on to beat fellow contestant, Naomi Ebiama to the first position. She bagged a recording contract with Sony, a car, an all-expenses-paid trip to South Africa, and a cash reward of N7.5m.

The show is also credited for producing prominent singers including Timi Dakolo, Omawunmi, and Mercy Chinwo. Other winners to date include Moses Obi Adigwe and Evelle. Lakunle K-Peace won the fifth and last season in 2015.