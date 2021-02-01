ADVERTISEMENT

Popular Nigerian singer, Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has vowed to sue Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare, for libel and defamation over his assertions about her fallout with her colleague, Zlatan.

On January 7, DJ Cuppy tweeted that Zlatan had blocked her on every social media platform for over 10 months for unknown reasons despite featuring on her hit 2019 hit ‘Gelato’.

Zlatan ignored her tweets and then denied knowing DJ Cuppy during a recent interview on SoundCity. Zlatan was trolled online after the interview went viral.

Several reactions trailed his interview. But that of Davido’s assistant, Israel Afeare, also known as Israel DMW, stood out. This was because he claimed to know the reason Zlatan blocked DJ Cuppy on social media.

Israel’s claims

In an Instagram post, Isreal DMW, commended Zlatan for blocking DJ Cuppy, whom he described as a “fake friend.”

He also claimed that she refused to pay Zlatan a dime after the collaboration on ‘Gelato’.

According to him, DJ Cuppy invited Zlatan to Abuja for a fundraiser where she allegedly made billions of naira but did not pay for his accommodation and upkeep. Isreal DMW claimed Zlatan had to cater for himself and his team with his own money.

These claims apparently did not sit well with DJ Cuppy as she vowed to sue Isreal DMW for libel and defamation.

DJ Cuppy reacts

She wrote on Instagram, “For the record.There have been no breaches of my contractual agreement regarding the song #Gelato as confirmed by lawyers… However, as @IsrealDMW publicly inaccurately declared I owe an artist money, I am suing him for libel and defamation… See you in court Isreal.”

Gelato, released in August 2019, was inspired by an ice cream she and her dad had while vacationing in Italy.

The video of Dj Cuppy and her dad relishing cones of Gelato ice cream went viral and helped make the song an effortless hit.

The colourful video of the song,,which was released months after, was equally well accepted by Nigerians.