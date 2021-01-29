Nigerian music star, Davido, has premiered the official music video for his hit song ‘The Best’ and it features his signee, Mayorkun.
‘The Best’ is the fourth single on Davido’s third studio album ‘A Better Time’ which was released on November 12, 2020.
The video was inspired by the Chinese martial arts and culture as Davido and Mayorkun could be seen portraying Ninjas in several scenes.
It also featured a cameo appearance from Wande Coal.
The video was directed by Dammy Twitch.
The album featured top entertainers such as Damian Marley, Mayorkun, Nikki Minaj, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Tiwa Savage, Bella Shmurda, Sauti Sol and many others.
The 27-year-old music star executive-produced the entire album which has spawned hits like ‘Fem’, ‘Something Fishy’ and ‘Jowo’.
Watch the video below.
