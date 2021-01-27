ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Wednesday admitted more exhibits in evidence in the ongoing trial of the Nigerian music star, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Naira Marley, Zlatan, four others in May 2019.

They were arrested in connection with an alleged case of internet fraud and money laundering. Their arrest followed an early morning raid, at 9, Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos.

The EFCC alleged that some of the credit cards discovered in his residence bore the names Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

EFCC said that the offences contravene Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and the Cyber Crimes Act.

The judge, Nicolas Oweibo, in his ruling, admitted that the compact disc containing Naira Marley’s phone analysis tendered in evidence by the second prosecution witness Anosike Augustine has been admitted in evidence before.

He overruled the objection to the singer’s counsel Olalekan Ojo SAN and admitted the C.D in evidence marked exhibit F.

“l have considered the agreement of both parties as well as the ground for the objection, I consider the C.D to be admissible in view of the nature of this case and the evidence of other prosecution witnesses. Accordingly, it is hereby admitted in evidence and marked exhibit F,’’ said Mr Oweibo.

The trial of the case could not proceed because the defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo, was not in court and had sought adjournment.

The adjournment was not opposed by EFCC’s counsel, Bilkisu Buhari.

Mr Oweibo further adjourned the trial to March 8 and 11, 2021, respectively.