ADVERTISEMENT

A Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu, is dead.

His close friend and journalist, Sam Anokam, who confirmed the sad incident to PREMIUM TIMES, said he died on Tuesday night.

He was 37.

Asuzu began his acting career in the ’90s and rose to prominence after he starred in the 1997 Nollywood classic, ‘Rituals’

He was the toast of Nollywood until his career nosedived after he came down with a stroke in 2015 which affected his speech. He was also bedridden for three years.

In his last interview published by this newspaper in December 2020, Asuzu said his problem was spiritual. He was also planning a return to Nollywood and music after an eight-year hiatus.

He launched a music album, a 7-track album titled, ‘The Truth’ in December 2020.