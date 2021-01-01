ADVERTISEMENT

The year 2020 was an interesting one for music lovers all over the world. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a global lockdown and this meant that musicians spent more time creating music than performing.

Highlights from the year included music collaborations, countless chart-topping hits and a spike in online music streaming services.

Across four major genres, PTMusic highlights 38 hit songs that added colour to an isolation year. Check out the full list below:

ARTISTE TRACK Burna Boy Way Too Big Ajebo Hustlers This country na wah Abule Patoranking Omah Lay Bad Influence Rema Beema Davido Fem Bella Shmurda Cash App DJ Neptune ft. Joeboy & Mr Eazi Nobody Simi

Duduke Cheque Zoom

ARTISTE TRACK Drake Toosie slide The Weeknd Blinding Lights Cardi B ft.. Megan Thee Stallion WAP Billie Eilish Everything I Wanted Tones and I Dance Monkey Roddy Rich The Box Stormzy ft. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy Own It Bigtril Parte After Parte ENISA Dumb Boy B Young WINE

ARTISTE TRACK Amaarae Like it Omah Lay Lo lo Zinoleesky Ma Pariwo Minz Quarantino Jhamzudeen Emergency Oxlade Away Blaqbonez

BBC Emo Grae X Buju 0903 Tems Damages Lady Donli Ft DarkoVibes Wonda

ARTISTE TRACK Qdot ft. Alh. Wasiu Pasuma Gbeja K1 de Ultimate Ade Ori Okin Qdot Moriamo K1 de Ultimate Fuji The Sound Pasuma MMM K1 de Ultimate Awade King Dr Saheed Osupa Ijo Olomo K1 de Ultimate featuring Teni Omo Naija