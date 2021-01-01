ADVERTISEMENT
The year 2020 was an interesting one for music lovers all over the world. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a global lockdown and this meant that musicians spent more time creating music than performing.
Highlights from the year included music collaborations, countless chart-topping hits and a spike in online music streaming services.
Across four major genres, PTMusic highlights 38 hit songs that added colour to an isolation year. Check out the full list below:
|ARTISTE
|TRACK
|Burna Boy
|Way Too Big
|Ajebo Hustlers
|This country na wah
|Abule
|Patoranking
|Omah Lay
|Bad Influence
|Rema
|Beema
|Davido
|Fem
|Bella Shmurda
|Cash App
|DJ Neptune ft. Joeboy & Mr Eazi
|Nobody
|Simi
|Duduke
|Cheque
|Zoom
|ARTISTE
|TRACK
|Drake
|Toosie slide
|The Weeknd
|Blinding Lights
|Cardi B ft.. Megan Thee Stallion
|WAP
|Billie Eilish
|Everything I Wanted
|Tones and I
|Dance Monkey
|Roddy Rich
|The Box
|Stormzy ft. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
|Own It
|Bigtril
|Parte After Parte
|ENISA
|Dumb Boy
|B Young
|WINE
|ARTISTE
|TRACK
|Amaarae
|Like it
|Omah Lay
|Lo lo
|Zinoleesky
|Ma Pariwo
|Minz
|Quarantino
|Jhamzudeen
|Emergency
|Oxlade
|Away
|Blaqbonez
|BBC
|Emo Grae X Buju
|0903
|Tems
|Damages
|Lady Donli Ft DarkoVibes
|Wonda
|ARTISTE
|TRACK
|Qdot ft. Alh. Wasiu Pasuma
|Gbeja
|K1 de Ultimate
|Ade Ori Okin
|Qdot
|Moriamo
|K1 de Ultimate
|Fuji The Sound
|Pasuma
|MMM
|K1 de Ultimate
|Awade
|King Dr Saheed Osupa
|Ijo Olomo
|K1 de Ultimate featuring Teni
|Omo Naija
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post