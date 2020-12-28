ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian popstar, David Adeleke aka Davido, on Monday threatened to quit music after a reported fight with a rival, Burna Boy, at a Ghanaian club on Sunday night.

“I go leave this music for una” Davido tweeted Monday.

According to the reports, the two music stars got into a scuffle after Burna Boy moved to a part of the club where Davido was partying. Both singers are currently in Ghana and are billed to perform at two separate shows.

Since the news broke of the fight and a nine seconds video of Davido angrily storming out of the said club surfaced online, the unending rivalry between the music stars has once again come to the fore.

Interestingly, in the video, Wizkid could be seen looking away as his colleagues nearly went physical with each other. This isn’t surprising as it is also an open secret that Wizkid and Davido are ‘friendly’ rivals.

While the cause of the scuffle is not clear, several eyewitnesses say Davido was the first to go to the club to party. Immediately Burna Boy was spotted in the club, their fans and hangers-on knew that there was bound to be trouble and tension between the two.

Davido’s comment comes as a Nigerian music promoter, Paul O, called on Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy to reconcile.

Paulo, in an Instagram post, pleaded with the music superstars to resolve their differences.