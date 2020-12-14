The Nigerian trio of Stanley Didia, aka Omah Lay; Temilade Openyi, alias Ms Tems; and Muyiwa Awomiyi have been remanded in a prison in Uganda.

Omah Lay was remanded at Kitalya prison and Ms Tems at Kigo prison.

They were charged in a magistrate court in Makindye, Uganda, on Monday for “negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious disease C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act.”

The Ugandan police said earlier plans of releasing them on police bond were suspended after their casefile was sanctioned by the Office of the DPP.

They were jointly charged with four other Ugandans and remanded till Wednesday.

Omah Lay and Ms Tems were arrested by officers of the Uganda police for flouting Covid-19 guidelines shortly after their performance on Saturday night at The Big Brunch, a concert, that held at Speke Resort, Kampala.

The show, which is the first music concert in Uganda since the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were imposed by President Museveni, was sold out.

Luk Owoyesigyire, Assistant Superintendent of Police and Deputy Police spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan Police, confirmed their arrest on Twitter on Sunday.

Why am I being detained? Why am I not been given a right to a fair hearing? — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 14, 2020

Three police officers, including the area officer in charge of the police station in the area, were also arrested.

The police officers were arrested for failing to detect the criminal acts that took place in their area of jurisdiction, the police said.

The Ugandan police alleged that the organisers of the concert first held lunch and dinner events, but later on at night started inviting artistes to perform.

Ugandan musicians fume

After enduring close to nine months of no performances because of Covid-19 restrictions, Gravity and other Ugandan musicians like Bebe Cool Mun G, Cindy, Crysto Panda, King Saha, and Geosteady, were shocked and felt cheated when they discovered that Omah Lay and Ms Tems had held a music concert in their country.

Rapper, Gravity Omutujju, threatened to sue President Yoweri Museveni for allowing the Nigerian artistes to perform in their country amidst the Covid-19 restrictions.

“I am gonna sue the Uganda govt about this act because it allowed this to happen when we the owners of the country are starving. I will hold a press conference very soon at Papaz Spot, Makindye, where I will announce the details,” said Gravity on his Facebook page.

‘‘Because a foreigner to perform in Uganda, he must get a work permit meaning the government was involved. In all honesty and fairness, how can you allow this concert to happen when you really know that you stopped your own artistes to perform, closed all happening places in a disguise of protecting the masses from catching Covid-19.

Ykee Benda, the president of Uganda Musicians Association, also ranted on Twitter saying that the incident has only reinforced the fact that Ugandan artistes are divided.

He also blamed his colleagues for performing at the concert instead of boycotting to make a statement of solidarity against the favoritism and partiality of law enforcers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That concert last night is everything you need to know about this music industry. The separations and meaningless competition between ourselves have brought us to a point of having a foreigner do a show but now us! Do you even know how many fellow artists went to just enjoy?’’ his tweet read.