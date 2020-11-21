Award-winning singer, Abolore Akane, aka 9ice, has appealed to fans to help beg his wife after a video of him fondling an unknown woman’s breast surfaced online.

In the video, which was shared by a popular gossip blog earlier in the week and seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the talented singer could be seen cuddling an unkown lady from behind.

The blog also posted and later deleted a photo of the singer’s privates saying it was leaked by the mysterious lady.

9ice wedded his current wife, Sunkanmi, CEO of Lavish by Michelle Events, with whom he has a daughter in December 2019. It is his third marriage.

He married Adetola Anifalaje, a United States-based software engineer in 2018, and Toni Payne, whom he wedded at the onset of his career in 2008.

The singer released the apology which he titled ‘Save a sinking vessel’ on Instagram on Saturday evening.

‘‘I have done something so shameful, so terrible that is costing me, my family. That 9ice you see and like is because I have a wife, a background. I apologise for what I have done and I need you guys to help me beg my wife, I apologise for my wrongdoing. I have excelled in so many things and one area I have been failing in is my marriage. I want to save this marriage. I want this marriage to work, help me save my marriage for me. Sunkanmi please forgive me,’’ the 40-year-old singer said in the now-viral video.

Although the singer failed to mention the crime he committed in his video, his fans, who are aware of the leaked video are divided in their reaction.

While some have thronged his wife’s Instagram page asking her to forgive 9ice, others have criticised him.

This is not the first time a Nigerian celebrity would openly beg for forgiveness on social media after a cheating scandal.

In February 2019, pop star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, apologised to his wife, Annie, for unspecified reasons in a thread on Twitter.

The 43-year-old music singer later deleted the tweets.

In one of the tweets, he wrote, “I’m sorry to say that I have fucked up so much. I have fucked up as a role model as a father and as a husband. Annie I’m sorry. I know you tried your best.”

At the time, it was not clear if there were cracks in his marriage or if it was another stunt for his latest single, ‘Baecation’ which features Dbanj.

In October, Oritsefemi begged his wife Nabila Fash on Instagram to ‘‘come back home’’.

The singer’s three-year-old marriage was on the brink of collapse after his wife had moved in with actress, Caroline Danjuma, who hinted that the singer “was fond of beating up his wife”.

