Nigerian pop star, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, on Sunday joined the #EndSARS campaign by calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to protect Nigerians.

Responding to a tweet by Mr Buhari wishing American President, Donald Trump, fast recovery from coronavirus, Wizkid urged the president to focus more on issues affecting the country and its youth rather than matters that concern America.

“Donald trump is not your business! Old man! Police/Sarz still killing Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something! Nothing concern u for America! Face your country,” the pop star wrote.

After Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reacted to the campaign, promising to take action on the police unit’s brutality, Wizkid also challenged him.

“The safety of our residents is my number one duty as the CSO of Lagos. So, reading reports of seemingly unlawful exploitation by the people charged to protect is very worrying & needs to be addressed immediately. Be assured that appropriate actions will be taken, & speedily too,” Mr Sanwo-Olu wrote on his official Twitter handle.

In response, Wizkid said, “Mr Governor! I met with you December 2019! You expressed how proud you are of the entertainment industry and all we do. Pls do something let’s be proud of you too abeg ! #Endsars!!”

Wizkid thus joined thousands of Nigerians online who are calling for the abolition of the police unit called SARS.

The unit has been accused of several human rights violations especially of young Nigerians who are seen carrying laptop computers.

The latest social media trend is as a result of a video that surfaced online on Saturday showing an innocent Nigerian shot dead by a police officer in Delta State.

The call for the abolition of the unit grew louder on Sunday with the police in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, pledging to cleanse its ranks of officials found culpable of improper acts.

The latest #EndSARS campaign is not the first. A previous one last tear led to the formation of a presidential panel to review the activities of the police unit.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how President Buhari last year ordered the implementation of the report of the panel. However, nothing seems to have changed since then.

See some tweets on the #EndSARS campaign below.

Davido, Wizkid and Olamide have added their voice to the #EndSARS campaign and rightly so. These are artists who don’t call young Nigerians cowards. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé 🇳🇬 (@OgbeniDipo) October 4, 2020

After we opened our bags for them, went back and forth insisting it was Wrong in all ramification to search our handbags when we hadn’t committed any offense; a 3rd officer showed up and recognized me and started hailing me that he watches my movies. #EndSARS #mrgovernor — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) October 4, 2020

Dear Nigerian leaders, we need Police reform laws urgently. It's been 15 years since the killing of the #ApoSix and our young men and women are still being harassed by those who should protect us. #EndSARS — Don Eazi (@mreazi) October 4, 2020

I disagree with those saying General @MBuhari should reform SARS. You dont reform evil. You defeat it. Asking that SARS be reformed is like asking for Boko Haram to be reformed. No wonder Buhari rehabilitates Boko Haram. #EndSARS. Dont REFORM SARS. DEFORM SARS. DEFORM it FOREVER pic.twitter.com/zH2JCZJQeq — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 4, 2020

Who did we offend? @MBuhari & @ProfOsinbajo How many more people do you want them to kill before you act as a commander in chief? #EndSARS — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) October 4, 2020

#EndSars

Every young person isn’t a criminal. I’ve experienced SARS brutality many times and got out lucky, not every other person was as lucky. #EndSarsNow pic.twitter.com/QaDQ5NTrNY — Johnny Drille (@Johnnydrille) October 4, 2020

Can we protest already 🤦🏾‍♂️. Too many empty words. Let’s act and #EndSARS — тнe тowel gυy 🇳🇬 (@sydney_talker) October 4, 2020

How can you put these on the street and expect something positive? #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/kYXgwprlEf — NO1 SEXY DJ BABYLYNN (@sexydjbabylynn) October 4, 2020

This is the face of a SARS officer notorious for extorting and brutalizing people in Lagos. Just today, he collected 50k from @MrAkinbosola. Let's make the thief popular. He must be arrested and prosecuted for this fraud. #EndSARS #EndSARSBrutality #EndSarsNow pic.twitter.com/Dc168S8gW8 — Afolabi Alawode OFR (@AlawodeAfolabii) October 4, 2020

