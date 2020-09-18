Following the release of ‘Jah Guide Me’ in August, Nigerian singer, Darey, has dropped a new track off his upcoming body of work, titled ‘Jojo’.

‘Jah Guide Me’ shot up on the Nigerian singles charts and the top 20 UK iTunes charts.

The new single, which dropped on Friday, is a collaborative track with dancehall act, Patoranking.

Shot entirely in Lagos, Nigeria, the singer describes the ‘Jojo’ music video as pristine.

He also adds that it tells a story of a world post-lockdown which is a reality which humanity longs for.

Apart from the iconic city shots, electrifying dance moves, sweet vibes and colourful outfits, the video features an all-female biker crew which is a first in Nigeria.

Darey explained, “My team and I are quite passionate about women empowerment and we support the call for women to take up more prominent roles in society. This is the inspiration behind the all-female biker crew in the video.”

The singer said the new single also signals the pre-order for his imminent new body of work, Way Home, which also features Teni.

Darey is known for his hits such as ‘Escalade’, ‘Not the Girl’ and ‘Pray For Me’.

