Nigerian Grammy-winning recording artist, Sikiru Adepoju, has dropped a new single titled ‘Goin Somewhere’.

Mr Adepoju, who worked with Ebenezer Obey and the Inter-Reformers band in the 80s, is a Grammy Award winner.

He was part of Mickey Hart’s group, Planet Drum, whose title album won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary World Music Album in 1991, the first year there was a Grammy in that category.

The talking drum master was also part of Mickey Hart’s group Global Drum Project, whose title album won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary World Music Album at 2009 Grammy Awards.

The third of a nine-track album, the new single comes barely a month after the celebrated musician dropped ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’.

The latter is a vibrant remake of John Denver’s iconic song of the same title.

The singer explained that all the works are off his ỌPẸ (Gratitude) album which he said is powered by the Riddim Doctors Project.

The album will be officially released on MansMark Records on September 24 across all digital platforms and Compact Disc outlets.

His management explained, ‘‘The song began with Adepoju and it flows from there—Zakir Hussain (Tablas) and Sikiru Adepoju (Dundun) spontaneously laid the foundation (on the Second Take) for Giovanni Hidalgo (Congas) to creatively finish in One Take, leading to the construction of this Living Drum-machine taking -off unfettered, into the 21st century. Keyboards and Steeldrum color this speedy musical vehicle, belching Thunder, stirred up by Lightning Hands!”

They said the final output is a music credit for Adepoju, Hidalgo, Hussain, Femi Ojetunde and Douglas Val Serrant.

Related