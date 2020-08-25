Eedris Abdulkareem set to release first album in 10 years

Related News

Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, on Monday, held a listening party for his sixth album at Santos Hotels, Lagos.

The event was organised to give his fans and colleagues a first listen to his sixth album, a 24 tracker, titled, Nothing But The Truth.

This is the first album the outspoken singer would be releasing in 10 years.

His previous albums include P.A.S.S (2002), Mr. Lecturer (2002), Jaga Jaga (2004), Letter to Mr. President (2005), King Is Back (2007) and Unfinished Business (2010).

The new album will address topical issues in Nigeria like the Kaduna killings, corruption in Nigeria, and terrorism.

The singer said the album comprises thought-provoking songs covering different topical issues and commentaries on the problems bedeviling our nation.

The likes of Sound Sultan, Rugged Man, African China, Zlatan, Olamide, and Myke Pam are featured in the album.

Explaining the inspiration behind the album, the rapper said, “Nothing But The Truth is vintage Eedris Abdulkareem and promises to set the records straight and right the lyrical wrongs in the Nigerian music industry as a collector’s item. It will be backed with classy videos from Frizzle & Brizzle Visuals. Fans should watch as conscious music makes a much-awaited rebound.”

Eedris and Ruggedman at the album listening party in Lagos on Monday (PHOTO CREDIT: Eedris Abdulkareem)

Slated for release on August 31, the album will be released on Eedris’ label, Lakreem Entertainment Inc.

Eedris released a 2018 track titled ‘Letter To Obasanjo’, where he claimed the ex-president was the “problem of Nigeria”, and has remained at the forefront of fighting societal ills through his music.