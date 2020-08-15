Naira Marley’s signee, Lyta, accused of plagiarising popular Korean music video

Related News

Naira Marley’s latest signee, Lyta, 22, has been accused of plagiarising the music video of a popular South Korean K-pop boy band, GOT7.

GOT7 fans spotted uncanny similarities between Lyta’s new music video, ‘Hold Me Down’, released on Friday, and GOT7’s ‘Just Right’. The latter was released in 2015.

Asians are reporting Lyta’s new video for plagiarism. Claim he plagiarised GOT7’s video. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/4Fk7BUQSto — Olayinka 🅙 (@YinkaPost) August 15, 2020

K-pop is a popular music genre of South Korea origin and largely influenced by several music styles from around the world. K-pop artistes have a loyal fanbase and a strong social media presence.

Lyta, who signed a record deal with Olamide’s YBNL Nation in 2018 and left in May 2019, got signed on to Naira Marley’s Marlian Music on Monday.

Lyta’s ‘Hold Me Down (Omo Gidi)’ was produced by Quebeats while the video was shot and directed by an ‘unknown’ director, WG Films.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that Lyta’s video can almost pass for G0T7’s version as the former literally copied the entire concept scene-for-scene.

Lyta’s video has already amassed over 503,000 views and 21,256 comments as of press time.

The description on the video, which was uploaded on Naira Marley’s official YouTube channel reads, “This video was inspired by Kpop Korean boy band GOT7 and BTS”.

GOT7’s music video, which was published on July 12, 2015, has over 335 million views.

Following the outcry, the singer has made history as the Nigerian singer with the highest number of ‘dislikes’ on a YouTube video.

Reacting to the accusation, Naira Marley tweeted, “Lyta they’re dragging ur hair in Asia right now. Lyta’s not the video director #ApologiseLyta” What if it was Ikorodu Bois that directed Lyta’s new video? Lyta enjoy ur streams mehn.”

Lyta, real name Lawal Opeyemi Raimi, released his 5-track debut EP in 2019.