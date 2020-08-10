Why Majek Fashek will be buried in U.S. — Son

Related News

Randy, the first child of legendary Nigerian reggae musician, Majek Fashek, has said his late dad would be privately buried in the United States.

Randy, who is the first of three children born to Majek and his wife, Rita, said the decision was taken in order “to ensure the safety of the fans, family and his friends”.

He revealed this in a YouTube video on the ‘Majek Fashek and Family’ channel over the weekend.

Randy explained that the Covid-19 outbreak has made it impossible to bring his dad home while the burial date is yet to be fixed.

“The decision was based on us exhausting all resources trying to bring dad home. We went to a great length to solve all situations and problems but were forced with this decision based on the economic pandemic such as COVID-19…and many more,” he revealed.

While acknowledging that the decision might not go down well with some people, he said the family is “making the appropriate decision”.

In conclusion, Randy, who had raised an alarm about the activities of scam artists out to defraud innocent fans by using his late dad’s name, said they have Majek’s best interest at heart.

“You guys don’t feed into the people that said we are doing this for money, which is really ridiculous. We are one unit as we build dad’s estate.

“Meaning all Majek Fashek related items will go through me and the family and there are no exemptions to that. Our purpose is to build until we are in the position to help little children and this is what dad would have wanted,” he said.

Fashek, whose legendary music career spanned over three decades, died on June 1. He was 57.

The singer died in his sleep in New York City after battling an unknown illness that stalled his career for months.

Majek attracted international attention in 1987, with his self-penned tune, ‘Send down the Rain.’

He is survived by four children and his ex-wife, Rita.