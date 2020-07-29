Davido’s ‘A Good Time’ album hits 1 billion streams

Related News

A Good Time, the third studio album by Nigerian pop star, David Adeleke aka Davido, has surpassed 1 billion streams across digital platforms.

Columbia Records UK (Davido is one of their artistes) announced the feat on its official Twitter handle.

The album which was released in December 2019, featured guest appearances from Chris Brown, Summer Walker, Gunna, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Dremo, Peruzzi, Popcaan, Zlatan, Yonda, Wurld, and Naira Marley.

Davido also enlisted Speroach Beatz, Tekno, Shizzi, Kiddominant, P2J, London on da Track, Fresh VDM, Seyi, Teekay Witty, Ray Keys, and Vstix to produce the album.

History

‘A Good Time’ and two other singles, ‘Blow my Mind’ featuring Chris Brown and ‘Risky’, have now gone platinum.

The latter, which featured Jamaican dancehall act, Popcaan, went double platinum.

An album or a track goes platinum once it has hit a certain number of sales.

The exact number of album sales required to go platinum varies from country to country, depending on the population.

In the United States, platinum certification means that an album has sold one million copies or that a single has sold two million copies.

Diamond means a U.S. sale of more than 10 million units for a single title.

Davido was also presented with a certification by Sony Music West Africa (SMWA) all after the three projects went platinum.

In September 2019, Wizkid had emerged the most streamed African artiste in history with over 4 billion streams on all digital platforms.

The streams also included features cuts across streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Tidal, Deezer, and SoundCloud.

On January 15, 2020, Nigerian singer, Fireboy, also announced that his single, ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’ hit 100 million streams across all streaming platforms.