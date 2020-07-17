Adekunle Gold releases new single, ‘AG Baby’

Related News

Adekunle Kosoko, famously known as Adekunle Gold, has released the much anticipated single, “AG Baby”.

The new song features Trinidadian singer and songwriter, Naila Blackman, and was produced by Timi TMXO Aladeola, a music producer and disco jockey.

“AG Baby” comes a few months after the release of Adekunle Gold’s first official single for the year “Something Different”.

Adekunle Gold, one of Nigeria’s finest singers, is married to music counterpart and long-time girlfriend, Simi.

The couple wedded in January 2019.

On May 30, Adekunle Gold announced that Simi was delivered of a baby girl, Adejare Adekunle Gold.

MUSIC LOVERS REACT

Widely accepted by music lovers, fans have reacted to Adekunle’s new single.

This would not be the first time the singer wowed his fans. With songs like Orente, Surrender, Somebody, Story of My Life, and several others, Adekunle Gold has continued to win the hearts of fans.

See some reactions below.

Adekunle gold AG BABY is a hit 🔮🔉🔉🔉🔉🔉 @adekunleGOLD — BrOza (@Harisbobo_) July 17, 2020

Gimme that, gimme that bop AAAG BABY don't stop!😥 by @adekunleGOLD On repeat 🤧💫 — IYA Duduke (@iiam_Airbhun) July 17, 2020

Mr Ogah! Why is this song so short? Shey you don't understand the kinda vibe you have embedded in this song ni? Just use plenty guitar & sax & konga to extend this song small nau. Get someone to recite incantations on an interlude. It ends when the spirit starts! Argh! AG! — TEMITOPE, Joseph O. (@iamdtj_) July 17, 2020

A@adekunleGOLD this AG Baby is lit… Everywhere 🔥 🔥 🔥…. Mehn this is another sound entirely… No doubt this is pure magic. @nailahblackman you did perfect well on this piece

Great job — Neddy (@Pa_Nedved) July 17, 2020

The sound goodie die. AG baby King of Good Sound 👐 — I_emmyt (@EmmanuelTaiwo8) July 17, 2020