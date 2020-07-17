Adekunle Gold releases new single, ‘AG Baby’

"AG BABY" album art [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Adekunle Gold]

Adekunle Kosoko, famously known as Adekunle Gold, has released the much anticipated single, “AG Baby”.

The new song features Trinidadian singer and songwriter, Naila Blackman, and was produced by Timi TMXO Aladeola, a music producer and disco jockey.

“AG Baby” comes a few months after the release of Adekunle Gold’s first official single for the year “Something Different”.

Adekunle Gold, one of Nigeria’s finest singers, is married to music counterpart and long-time girlfriend, Simi.

The couple wedded in January 2019.

On May 30, Adekunle Gold announced that Simi was delivered of a baby girl, Adejare Adekunle Gold.

MUSIC LOVERS REACT

Widely accepted by music lovers, fans have reacted to Adekunle’s new single.

This would not be the first time the singer wowed his fans. With songs like Orente, Surrender, Somebody, Story of My Life, and several others, Adekunle Gold has continued to win the hearts of fans.

See some reactions below.

