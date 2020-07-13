2Baba diversifies, launches agro-business project

Related News

Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia aka 2baba, on Monday formally unveiled Innobia Cooperatives Organisation (Innobia Allied Ltd), his agro-allied business concern.

The singer’s manager, Efe Omorogbe, who revealed this on Monday, said the business is headquartered in Nigeria and will have branches in Israel and the United Kingdom.

During a live chat with the chief executive of Nigerian Stock Exchange, Oscar Onyema, at the virtual ringing of the gong to close the market on Monday, 2Baba stated that the initiative was born out of the desire to key into the government policy of diversification of the economy through agriculture and its ancillary businesses.

“We want to create jobs for our youths and empower our women in order to break the chain of poverty and contribute meaningfully to the economy. Our target is to empower a minimum of 1,000 youths in each of the 36 States and the FCT by the year 2021,” the UNHCR goodwill ambassador declared.

He added, “On behalf of the board and management of INNOBIA, I seek your support and partnership in our bid to achieve the ultimate objective of addressing the issues of food sufficiency and job creation for our people.”

The singer also spoke about how music can foster social good and drive change in society. The climax of the live session was the digital closing gong ceremony of the NSE.

Mr Omorogbe also said the singer began the Innobia operations months ago in partnership with seasoned local and international agribusiness experts.

He said the pilot project to engage, train, and empower 10,000 women and youths in rice and soya beans production is ongoing in Benue State.