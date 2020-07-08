Kanye West breaks ranks with Trump, announces platform

Kanye West
Kanye West (PHOTO CREDIT: cnn.com)

Rapper Kanye West signalled he no longer supports U.S. President Donald Trump and said he had entered the presidential race to win it, in an interview published on Wednesday.

West, previously a vocal supporter of Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020.

“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview.

“Like anything I’ve ever done in my life, I’m doing this to win,’’ West told Forbes, referring to Trump’s trademark red “Make America Great Again” baseball cap.

He told the magazine he would run under a new banner, the Birthday Party.

West and his reality TV star wife, Kim Kardashian West, have visited Trump in the White House.

He, however, denied that his aim was to split the Black vote and hurt the chances of Trump’s Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.

“It was a form of racism and white supremacy to suggest all Black people should support the Democrats’’ he said.

The rapper told Forbes he had been ill with COVID-19 in February and would be suspicious of any vaccines developed to prevent the infection, repeating false theories that link vaccines with child developmental disorders.

“So, when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID-19 is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious, as that’s the mark of the beast.

“They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven,’’ Kanye added.

(Reuters/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application