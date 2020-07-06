I’m alive and well – Ebenezer Obey

Related News

Legendary juju musician, Ebenezer Fabiyi, aka Ebenezer Obey, on Monday appreciated his fans home and abroad for their concern over the death rumour which made the rounds on July 4.

Mr Fabiyi, who is also an evangelist, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said he had been receiving calls locally and Internationally over the rumour of his death, adding that this shows how much his fans and people generally love him.

“I thank God and appreciate my fans all over the world who have been showing concern and care about the death rumour.

“I want everyone to know that God is with me, am alive and not sick, I am at peace.

“By the grace of God who has brought me to where I am now, he will see me through to the appointed time he has destined for me.

“I will live to fulfil my days,” he said.

NAN reports that Ebenezer Obey who was rumoured to have died last Saturday, debunked the news in a video made available by his Musician son, Tolu Obey.

Mr Fabiyi, who was fondly called the “Chief Commander”, aged 78, began his professional career in the mid-1950s after moving to Lagos and under the tutelage of late Fatai Rolling-Dollar’s band.

He later formed a band called the International Brothers in 1964, playing highlife-juju fusion, the band later metamorphosed into Inter-Reformers in the early 70s.

Mr Fabiyi’s musical strengths lie in weaving intricate Yoruba axioms into dance-floor composition.

READ ALSO:

He is known for Christian spiritual themes in his music as he retired into Nigerian gospel music ministry in the early 1990s.

The Chief Commander has over 50 albums with songs like: Ewa wo ohun oju ri, Aiye gba jeje, Oremi ese pelepele, Ambition, Gbejami, Determination, Womanhood, Promised Land, Goodnews, Eko Ile, What God has joined together and more.

(NAN)