Alleged Rape Case: D’banj’s ex-manager finally breaks silence

Frank Amudo, the former manager to popular music star D’banj (real name, Dapo Oyebanjo), who was recently accused of raping a lady, Seyitan Babatayo in 2018, has finally told his side of the story.

Mr Amudo was D’banj’s manager from July 2016 to January 11, 2019.

Ms Babatayo, in her account of the event that occurred two years ago, said Mr Amudo had invited her to the party where she was spotted by D’banj.

According to her, she passed the night in a hotel room which Mr Amudo booked, where the rape allegedly occurred.

Mr Amudo’s version

In a statement written by Mr Amudo that was made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday night , he confirmed that he indeed invited Ms Babatayo to the all-white party and given her the key card to his hotel room at Glee hotel in Victoria Island as he had to rush back home because of an early morning flight to Accra the next day.

Mr Amudo also said that Ms Babatayo had called him while he was on a trip to report the alleged rape incident to him.

“Upon my arrival in Accra, Seyitan called, saying that D’banj gained access into her hotel room at Glee Hotel by 3am and raped her. I was shocked at this allegation because I wondered how D’banj gained access into this room knowing full well that I did not disclose my room number to him and he was not lodged at the hotel,” his statement read.

He said further that he called a mutual friend who was at the party and also lodged at Glee hotel, Ajia Mohammed, to inform him but he was told not to worry about it as he had given Ms Babatayo a hundred dollar.

Frank Amudo [Photo credit: Goldmynetv]

“I called Seyitan back to ask why she was given $100 and why she would claim she was raped by D’banj and she angrily replied in a series of voice notes reiterating the accusation and that she was told not to tell me because they assumed she was my girlfriend. She said she had left everything in God’s hands and made it clear that she was not interested in taking the matter to the public.”

Mr Amudo added that he did not speak to D’banj about the accusation.

“I chose not to discuss this matter with D’banj because he and his wife were also in Accra as this was supposed to be a healing trip to recover from the loss of their son. I thought it was insensitive to discuss such issue on this trip, as Seyitan had even mentioned that she didn’t want the matter escalated further,” he said.

Libel

He said further that he expected that both parties would address the issue “appropriately” at first and he was not going to interfere until he started receiving messages and calls from strange people accusing him of masterminding the allegation.

“Most confounding was that Kemi Olunloyo, who never called me to hear my side of the narration, claimed that I was in the habit of arranging girls for artistes and that I was being ungrateful to D’banj by setting him up in collusion with Seyitan.

“I find this act of defamation very unscrupulous, malicious, mischievous and very damaging to my name and brand. My legal team has initiated moves to earnestly seek redress. The last, of course, has not been heard of this,” he wrote.

Stress

He also expressed his frustration on the rigorous questioning sessions he had experienced in the hands of the police as he has been invited for questioning several times in the last few weeks, which he said has put a strain on his mental, physical, financial and general wellbeing of his family.

“I was invited by the IGP RT team to make a statement in respect of the allegations and I have since done that. The following week, I was invited by a team from the FCID ABUJA to the SFU station at Milverton, Ikoyi.

“I have since gone there and made my statement as requested. I was re-invited again to come in for certain clarifications on some aspects of the investigation, which I have also done.

“I was put on phone with the ACP from the DIG’s office in Abuja and she put me through the entire questioning process again for hours. This experience has been very traumatic and demonstrates a sheer show of power, wealth and influence, considering that I have gone for questioning more than the accused or accuser,” he said.

All attempts by this newspaper to reach D’banj’s current manager, Damien Okoroafor, have not been successful as he has not been responding to calls in the last two weeks.

He recently asked our correspondent to send him a text which was sent. However, he this is yet to be acknowledged or responded to.

Background

A Nigerian model scout, Benjamin Ese, alleged that D’banj raped his friend on December 31, 2018, at Glee Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

After the accusation made on June 3, the lady came out to reveal herself and give her account of her alleged encounter with D’banj.

She, thereafter, demanded a public apology from the entertainer through her lawyers.

On June 15, D’banj, through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, threatened to sue Ms Babatayo and demanded N100 million as compensation for falsely accusing him of rape.

In the letter signed by Mr Ozekhome, a senior advocate of Nigeria, and addressed to Ms Babatayo’s lawyers, the singer demanded that his accuser pays the sum within 48 hours or risk legal action.

In the same letter, the singer also demanded that a letter of apology and retraction of her statements be written by his accuser and published in four national dailies.

On Tuesday, June 23, Ms Babatayo released a statement through Stand To End Rape, where she narrated her ordeal since she went public with her accusation.

She also recounted her ordeal in the hands of police when she was reportedly arrested and detained on June 16, based on a complaint by D’banj.