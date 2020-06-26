Burna Boy, Timaya, other Nigerian musicians release new songs

Related News

Here are some of the biggest music releases in Nigeria this week

Wonderful by Burna Boy

‘Wonderful’ is Burna Boy’s second single for the year 2020. The single, a perfect blend of Afrobeat and South African Zulu sound, is a build-up to his fourth studio album, ‘Twice as Fall’.The Grammy-nominated singer hailed a prominent Nigerian lawyer and investment banker, Adebayo Ogunlesi, as a hardworking man on the track.

Mr Ogunlesi is a former adviser of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

Produced by Telz, ‘Wonderful’ was released on Friday.

‘Born to Win’ by Timaya

Few months after his 2019 collaboration with Falz, Timaya has released a fresh single, ‘Born to Win’. The singer says the track is a build-up to the release of his new album, ‘Gratitude’.

In ‘Born to Win’, Timaya explores his humble beginnings and his not so rosy past, reminding listeners that he was born to win.

Announcing the new release on his Instagram page on Friday morning, he confirmed that the song is a true story of his life.

He wrote, “BORN TO WIN is the story of my life. In a time where the world inflicts the mind with self-doubt & so much negativity, I need you to listen and be inspired to be the very best you can be & nothing less. Your success in life is dependent on you, the work you put in & a firm belief that you can do it. I need you to listen & fall in love with yourself, your life & everyone around you”.

‘King of Love’ album by Kizz Daniel

‘King of Love’ is Kizz Daniel’s third album and his first album without features.

The 17-track-album released on Friday is coming right after his 2018 album, ‘No Bad Songz’.

The Afropop mix was produced by Qasebeatz, Young John, Coublon, Philkeyz, Krizbeatz, Major Banggz, TY Mix, One Sound, ATG, RunTinzBeatz, Teflon Zing, and One Sound.

‘Alien’ by Rema

Days after he dropped ‘Ginger Me’, a love song that got almost the same wide acceptance as his 2020 debut, ‘Beamer’, Rema has released another single titled ‘Alien’.

In the song that samples Lonnie Liston’s ‘A Garden of Peace’, Rema rapped about being in love with his bestie and that he is ready to spend his savings on her.

He dropped a teaser of the rap single months ago, before its final release on Friday.

‘Naughty Girl’ by Wande Coal

Wande Coal’s second release in 2020, ‘Naughty Girl’ comes on the heels of his well-accepted single, ‘Again.’

Announcing the release of the single on Friday morning, the Afropop singer said the new release is for the ladies.

Produced by Pheelz, YBNL’s producer, the song is a follow up to ‘Again’, where the angelic girl becomes a naughty girl.

‘Me’ EP by Moelogo

A British-Nigerian singer, Moelogo, also released a five-track EP titled ‘Me’ on Friday.

The talented singer who joined the music scene in 2013 with his first single, ‘Pangolo’ said the new EP is a compilation of some of his stories that he wants his fans in on.

Sharing the cover of the EP on his Instagram page, Moelogo wrote:

“I wanted to share some of the reasons I made this EP and what inspired me to put this project together. I wanted a change & that change started with ME, no one else. I can’t wait for you all to hear my story and relate with me, dance with me, vibe with me, and even cry with me.”