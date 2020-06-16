Burna Boy, Rema, Drake, Others Nominated For 2020 BET Awards

BET has announced the nominees for The BET Awards 2020 with Canadian rapper Drake leading the pack with six nominations.
Representing Nigeria on the nominees’ list this year are superstars Burna Boy and Rema who were nominated for the Best International Act and Viewers’ Choice Best New International Act respectively.
Other African nominees include South African superstar Sho Madjozi and Congolese singer-songwriter Innoss’B in the “Best International Act” category, and Zimbabwean songstress Sha Sha who is nominated in the Viewers Choice Best New International Act category.
This year’s nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and black excellence across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy. The awards will simulcast live on June 29, making its international broadcast premiere on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129) with a repeat broadcast on the same day.
Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa, commented: “We are excited to celebrate 20 years of black excellence at the BET Awards during these unprecedented times.
“The International Act categories over the years have honoured some of the most talented musicians in Africa. This continues at this year’s awards with multiple artists nominated from across the continent which is a testament to our commitment to shine a light on our own. We wish all our international nominees the best in this recognition on a global stage.”
Drake returns to the top spot securing six nods, including ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ and two nods for both ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice’ for his features alongside Chris Brown ( No Guidance) and Future (Life Is Good).
Newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch garnered the second most nods with five nominations each.
Megan Thee Stallion’s nominations include ‘Best Female Hip Hop,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award.’ Roddy Ricch’s nods include ‘Best Male Hip Hop,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award.’ Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, and DaBaby are third place with four nominations each.
The nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is composed of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.
Below is the full list of nominees for The “BET AWARDS” 2020:
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
INNOSS’B (DRC)
SHO MADJOZI (S. AFRICA)
DAVE (U.K.)
STORMZY (U.K.)
NINHO (FRANCE)
S.PRI NOIR (FRANCE)
VIEWERS’ CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
REMA (NIGERIA)
SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE)
CELESTE (U.K.)
YOUNG T & BUGSEY (U.K.)
HATIK (FRANCE)
STACY (FRANCE)
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
BEYONCÉ
H.E.R.
JHENE AIKO
KEHLANI
LIZZO
SUMMER WALKER
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
ANDERSON .PAAK
CHRIS BROWN
JACQUEES
KHALID
THE WEEKND
USHER
BEST GROUP
CHLOE X HALLE
CITY GIRLS
EARTHGANG
GRISELDA
JACKBOYS
MIGOS
BEST COLLABORATION
CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE – NO GUIDANCE
DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND – HIGHER
FUTURE FT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD
H.E.R. FT. YG – SLIDE
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN – HOT GIRL SUMMER
WALE FT. JEREMIH – ON CHILL
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
DABABY
DRAKE
FUTURE
LIL BABY
RODDY RICCH
TRAVIS SCOTT
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
CARDI B
DOJA CAT
LIZZO
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NICKI MINAJ
SAWEETIE
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE – NO GUIDANCE
DABABY – BOP
DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND – HIGHER
DOJA CAT – SAY SO
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN – HOT GIRL SUMMER
RODDY RICCH – THE BOX
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
BENNY BOOM
COLE BENNETT
DAVE MEYERS
DIRECTOR X
EIF RIVERA
TEYANA “SPIKE TEE” TAYLOR
BEST NEW ARTIST
DANILEIGH
LIL NAS X
POP SMOKE
RODDY RICCH
SUMMER WALKER
YBN CORDAE
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
CUZ I LOVE YOU – LIZZO
FEVER – MEGAN THEE STALLION
HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM – BEYONCÉ
I USED TO KNOW HER – H.E.R.
KIRK – DABABY
PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL – RODDY RICCH
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
FRED HAMMOND – ALRIGHT
JOHN P. KEE FT. ZACARDI CORTEZ – I MADE IT OUT
KANYE WEST – FOLLOW GOD
KIRK FRANKLIN – JUST FOR ME
PJ MORTON FT. LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON & MARY MARY – ALL IN HIS PLAN
THE CLARK SISTERS – VICTORY
BEST ACTRESS
ANGELA BASSETT
CYNTHIA ERIVO
ISSA RAE
REGINA KING
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
ZENDAYA
BEST ACTOR
BILLY PORTER
EDDIE MURPHY
FOREST WHITAKER
JAMIE FOXX
MICHAEL B. JORDAN
OMARI HARDWICK
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
ALEX HIBBERT
ASANTE BLACKK
JAHI DI’ALLO WINSTON
MARSAI MARTIN
MILES BROWN
STORM REID
BEST MOVIE
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
DOLEMITE IS MY NAME
HARRIET
HOMECOMING: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ
JUST MERCY
QUEEN & SLIM
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
AJEÉ WILSON
CLARESSA SHIELDS
COCO GAUFF
NAOMI OSAKA
SERENA WILLIAMS
SIMONE BILES
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
KAWHI LEONARD
LEBRON JAMES
ODELL BECKHAM JR.
PATRICK MAHOMES II
STEPHEN CURRY
BET HER AWARD
ALICIA KEYS – UNDERDOG
BEYONCÉ FT. BLUE IVY CARTER, WIZKID & SAINT JHN – BROWN SKIN GIRL
CIARA FT. LUPITA NYONG’O, ESTER DEAN, CITY GIRLS & LA LA – MELANIN
LAYTON GREENE – CHOOSE
LIZZO FT. MISSY ELLIOT – TEMPO
RAPSODY FT. PJ MORTON – AFENI
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE – NO GUIDANCE
DABABY – BOP
FUTURE FT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN – HOT GIRL SUMMER
RODDY RICCH – THE BOX
THE WEEKND – HEARTLESS