Jabi Lake Mall sealed for hosting Naira Marley concert

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has sealed Jabi Lake Mall for violating the ban on public gatherings.

Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, revealed this on Twitter on Sunday.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration also announced its decision to lock up the mall on Sunday afternoon via Twitter.

“The FCT Ministerial Task Team on COVID-19 seals up Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely for violating Presidential Task Force’s directives on the ban on public gatherings as part of measures to contain the spread of the dreaded pandemic in the territory,” it tweeted.

The action followed the judgment of a Mobile Court sitting in Jabi and presided over by Magistrate Idayat Akonni.

Asides violating the rules of social distancing and the use of face masks in public places, the concert breached the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew in the territory, the authorities said.

The event had attracted a wave of public backlash on Sunday with many residents accusing the government including Aviation authorities of double standards. In her ruling, the magistrate ordered that the mall be sealed for two weeks.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that hip-hop artiste, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, held a concert at Jabi mall on Saturday in contravention of the directive of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

An ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Kim Oprah, was the event anchor.

The concert was put together by Play Network Africa, Traffic Bar, El’Carnival, and was sponsored by Glenfiddich.

Nairabox and Ariiya sold the concert’s tickets for N20,000 and N250,000.

Naira Marley, 26, and Oprah shared videos of themselves inside a private jet owned by Jetlyfe, en route Abuja and upon arriving in the federal capital.

The organisers, Play Network, react

A flier advertising the concert which was shared on Instagram on Saturday by the organisers and Oprah indicated that it was meant to be a drive-through.

But this was not the case as videos circulating on social media show Naira Marley performing on stage before a crowd at the venue.

But the organisers said they instructed the crowd to go back to their cars before Naira Marley mounted the stage and have proof to back their claims.

This has sparked outrage on social media with many comparing their actions to that of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, who was on April 6, arrested and fined for hosting a party in her Lekki home in violation of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Naira Marley, who is not a stranger to controversies, was also indicted when he showed up at the party which Akinedele organised in honour of her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz.

Many Nigerians have also taken to social media to criticise Naira Marley, Oprah, and the organisers of the concert, Play Network.