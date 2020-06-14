Amidst COVID-19, Naira Marley holds Abuja concert

Related News

Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, on Saturday, performed at a concert in Abuja despite the interstate travel ban and social distancing rules aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

An ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Kim Oprah, was the event anchor.

The concert was put together by Play Network Africa, Traffic Bar, El’Carnival, and was sponsored by Glenfiddich.

Silverbird Entertainment Centre was the venue of the sold-out concert while Nairabox and Ariiya sold the tickets for N20,000 and N250,000.

Naira Marley, 26, and Oprah shared videos of themselves inside a private jet owned by Jetlyfe, en route Abuja and upon arriving in the federal capital.

– Moment – Naira Marley and – Kim Oprah arrives in Abuja last night for Naira Marley drive-In-concert despite the ban on domestic flight. pic.twitter.com/6eL6vEYekL — Postsubman (@Postsubman) June 14, 2020

A flier advertising the concert which was shared on Instagram on Saturday by the organisers and Oprah indicated that it was meant to be a drive-through.

But this was not the case as videos circulating on social media show Naira Marley performing on stage before a crowd at the venue.

There was no form of social distancing neither did the attendees wear masks as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Fans reportedly trooped out of their vehicles to the open grounds to witness Naira Marley’s performance.

Naira Marley did not force anybody to attend the concert. what is the work of FCT Authorities ???. The organizer should be hold responsible for this action!!!

pic.twitter.com/Pmnnihd0Wm — Sinzu Kobz ❼ (@Mistakobz) June 14, 2020

This has sparked outrage on social media with many comparing their actions to that of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, who was on April 6, arrested and fined for hosting a party in her Lekki home in violation of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Naira Marley, who is not a stranger to controversies, was also indicted when he showed up at the party which Akinedele organised in honour of her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz.

Many Nigerians have also taken to social media to criticise Naira Marley, Oprah, and the organisers of the concert, Play Network.

They urged the police and FCT authorities to take necessary actions against the attendees and organisers.