Adekunle Gold, Simi welcome first child

Simi and Adekunle Gold
Simi and Adekunle Gold PHOTO CREDIT: @adekunlegold]

Nigerian music couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold, have welcomed their first child , a daughter.

Simi, 31, shared the news on Instagram on Sunday and revealed that they had named her Adejare.

“Adejare. It’s like free-falling – this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love.Deja, my baby girl…,” she wrote.

Simi was delivered of their daughter on Friday but shared the news on Sunday.

The couple tied the knots at a private ceremony in Lagos, in December 2019.

Simi’s pregnancy was confirmed when she debuted her baby bump in the video for her song, ‘Duduke’.

The track was released on her birthday, April 19.

