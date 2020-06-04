Accused of rape, Peruzzi apologises for tweets justifying abuse

Related News

Nigerian musician, Tobechukwu Okoh aka Peruzzi, has denied the allegation of rape levelled against him by a lady identified as Princess.

Princess, in a now-viral tweet, alleged that Peruzzi raped her in 2012, while he was dating her friend.

She narrated that the singer took advantage of her when she visited his home with her friend who was his girlfriend at the time. She revealed this on Twitter on Wednesday.

“For so long I’ve kept this to myself but I have decided to speak out due to the boldness of Daffy Blanco & other rape victims. Let’s expose these rapist for who they are, they have no right to take advantage of us. #SayNoToRape #SayNoToRapist #SurvivingPeruzzi,” her tweet read.

Peruzzi denied the rape allegations in a statement posted on his Instagram page dated June 4, 2020.

He wrote, “In light of recent allegations, accusing me of rape in 2012, I want to say that I, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, strongly refute such claim. I have never and will never rape or sexually assault anybody. The claim is false and has also been refuted by a witness who was present at the time of the allegation. Rape is a heinous and cowardly act, which I do not condone.”

Addressing a series of his old tweets wherein he justified rape as the punishment for unyielding ladies, the singer apologised and blamed his behaviour on his young age at the time of making the posts.

“I am ashamed and deeply apologetic for a series of tweets posted on social media eight years ago. Those tweets were irresponsible and ill-informed. I was younger and didn’t fully grasp the implications of making such statements. They were neither a reflection of who I am then or now,” he said.

He added that he sympathised and stood with all victims of rape and said he hoped they find justice soon.

Meanwhile, D’banj who was also accused of rape on Wednesday by a talent scout, Benjamin Ese, has kept mum more than 24 hours after.

Talent scout, Benjamin Ese, alleged that Dbanj raped his friend two years ago in Lagos. The allegation surfaced a day after the artiste strongly condemned the act of rape and demanded justice for rape victims on his Instagram page.

The singer, however, kept mum on the allegation. His management is yet to comment on the issue or respond to our inquiries.