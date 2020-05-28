DJ Cuppy to host Apple Music’s first African radio show

DJ Cuppy
Nigerian female disc jockey, producer and singer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola. [Photo credit: Information Nigeria]

Apple Music, the world second largest audio streaming provider has named the musician daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola, Florence Otedola, who is popularly known by her stage name, DJ Cuppy, as the host of its first radio show in Africa.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that DJ Cuppy will host the streaming company’s Afro-centric radio show tagged, “Africa Now Radio with Cuppy”.

The show is expected to debut this Sunday to the over 60 million Apple Music subscribers in 160 countries worldwide at 10 p.m. WAT (9 a.m. EDT).

The streaming service, a subsidiary of the Apple, the world largest company by market value, announced that the show will feature a mixture of genres like Afrobeat, rap, house, kuduro and other contemporary music. The one-hour show will be aired weekly.

The show will also feature interviews between DJ Cuppy and other African artists.

“The show represents a journey from West to East and North to South, but importantly a narrative of Africa then to Africa now,” Cuppy said in a statement.

The recruitment of DJ Cuppy as the host of Apple Music’s first African show is another feather in the hat of the musician. Apart from being the ambassador of some high-profile brands, in 2018 she was selected by Global Citizen as its education ambassador. In the same year, she was also announced as the ambassador for Save the Children UK.

Last November, she launched her foundation, Cuppy Foundation with the aim of solving issues around child protection and education for girls and persons with disabilities.

