COVID-19: Naira Marley announces ‘Marlian Day’ online concert

The leader of the Marlian movement, Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, on Monday, announced a free online concert for his fans.

Scheduled to hold on Saturday, the singer said, “Marlian Day celebrates our liberty and our resilience through the daily challenges we face in Nigeria and most recently during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Most especially the heroic frontline workers making personal sacrifices daily on behalf of Nigeria and humanity”.

Naira Marley, 26, said he will be bringing the live concert experience to his fans at home from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To be a part of the concert, fans are required to subscribe to the singer’s YouTube channel and Gidi Fest’s Facebook page.

His live online concert will feature his hit tracks ‘Soapy’, ‘Tesumole’, and Marlians anthem ‘Opotoyi’.

It will also feature appearances from special guests WurlD and Zlatan alongside Marlian Music artists, Zinolesky, Moh Bad, and Cblvck.

In the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, the show organisers, say social media and online platforms have become a highly valuable tool for artists to connect with and engage with their fans.

Examples include Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez’s live social distancing tour which held earlier this month, and Andrea Bocelli’s Music for Hope: Live from the Duomo in Milan, Italy.

The year 2019 was no doubt Naira Marley’s breakout year as his no-belt-wearing ‘Marlian’ fanbase turned out in droves for their self-appointed leader on his first-ever concert in Nigeria.

Marlian Fest, which held in December, brought Victoria Island and its environs to a standstill as Marlians literally shut down the Eko hotel venue.

Not a stranger to controversies, PREMIUM TIMES reported how Naira Marley was arrested by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, for alleged internet fraud.

He was arraigned on May 20, 2019, and pleaded not guilty to all 11 counts.

He was also granted bail of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.