British-Nigerian rapper, TY Ben Chijioke, dies from coronavirus

A British-Nigerian rapper, TY Ben Chijioke, has died from coronavirus complications.

He was 47 .

The rapper’s death was confirmed by his team on Thursday.

The late rapper, who recorded several acclaimed albums, died of pneumonia as he was being treated for coronavirus.

He was hospitalised after contracting the virus and placed in a medically-induced coma.

A fundraising to fund his medical bill was closed on April 19 when he appeared to be recovering after leaving the ICU.

The fundraising page explained that Ty was admitted to hospital with medical complications related to the coronavirus.

The star was then placed into a medically-induced coma, and later put on a ventilator, but was moved out of intensive care after his condition improved.

Ty first shot to prominence in 2001 with his album ‘The Awkward’.

His second album ‘Upwards’ was nominated for The Mercury Prize in 2004.

He went on to release three more albums with his last being ‘A Work Of Heart’ in 2018.

Last year Ty also formed a supergroup called Kingdem featuring rappers Blak Twang and Rodney P.

The rap superstar also collaborated with artists including Soweto Kinch, De La Soul and Roots Manuva.

Ty was born in London to Nigerian parents.

However, he spent many years of his youth growing up with private foster parents in Jaywick, Essex as reported in a 2019 Channel 4 News feature by Symeon Brown.