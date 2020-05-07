PHOTOS: Iconic Nigerian musician, Victor Olaiya, buried

Pictures from the burial of music legend, Dr. Victor Olaiya, today in Ikoyi, Lagos State on Thursday
The late Nigerian highlife music legend, Victor Olaiya, has been buried in Lagos.

He was interred at the Vaults & Garden Cemetery, Ikoyi, on Thursday.

It was a private ceremony that was attended by selected family members and very few friends of the late music legend.

The late Olaiya was laid in state briefly in a hall for guests to pay their last respect before his internment in a brown shiny casket.

The guests wore face masks and also observed social distancing in line with Lagos State Government rules on curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The burial was also devoid of fanfare synonymous with the burial of music greats that had passed on in Nigeria.

It was a solemn ceremony that saw family members in attendance pay their last respect during the lying in state proceedings.

The pallbearers donned a uniformed outfit of black colour with a red rope on their neck. They had an inscription of Victor Olaiya on their clothing.

The late music icon died on February 12, at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Lagos.

He was 89.

