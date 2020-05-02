PMAN mourns Tony Allen

Tony Allen, Photo: Bernard Benant courtesy of Big Mouth Publicity
Tony Allen, Photo: Bernard Benant courtesy of Big Mouth Publicity

The Performing Musicians Employer’s Association of Nigeria (PMAN) on Saturday mourned the death of Tony Allen, a famous drummer and former musical director of late Fela Kuti band Africa ’70.

Obi Casmir, President of PMAN, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, described the death of Allen as painful.

“It’s so unfortunate that we have lost another music legend during this period.

“We are just getting over the death of Manu Dibango, who died in March and now Tony Allen.

“We sincerely regret the demise of a pioneer Nigerian drummer, Tony Allen.

“The death has hit us hard and in a painful way,’’ Casmir, aka ‘Voombastic Uncle P’ said.

NAN reports that Allen died in Paris on April 30 at the age of 79.

According to the PMAN boss, Allen’s drumming is the genre’s backbone, a music machine behind the drums.

READ ALSO: Why we pulled down Fela’s statue – Lagos govt

“He would be missed and always remembered.

“In the 1960s and up till late 1970s, he was indeed a talent whose impact was significant during his time.

“His key role in late Fela’s Afro beat was so powerful that when their collaboration ended, it took Fela four drummers to replace him in the band,’’ Casmir told NAN.

While urging the family and the music industry to bear the irreparable loss, Voombastic Uncle P prayed that the soul of late Allen “should rest in perfect peace’’.

NAN reports that the Lagos-born Allen recorded no fewer than 30 albums with late Fela Kuti Africa ’70, who also died in 1997 at the age of 58 of AIDs related complications. (NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.