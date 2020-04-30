Olamide, Dremo, others mourn death of popular Nigerian dancer

Nigerian dancer Kodak has died (PHOTO: Kodak's Instagram)
Nigerian dancer Kodak has died (PHOTO: Kodak's Instagram)

Nigerian music stars, Olamide, Dremo, and several other artistes have expressed sorrow over the death of a popular Nigerian dancer, Love Divine, popularly known as Kodak.

Details of her death remain sketchy as at press time.

But unconfirmed reports say the energetic dancer and video vixen was electrocuted while charging her phone on Wednesday evening at a video director’s home in Omole Estate, Lagos

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that she was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital within the estate, where she was later confirmed dead.

The deceased was popular in the industry for working with Clarence Peters in music videos for acts like Burna Boy, Tekno, Davido, Olamide, and more.

One of the last videos she posted on her Instagram page was one of her with a popular dancer, Poco Lee.

The death of the dancer, who is well-known within the music industry, has drawn reaction from artistes.

“The vixen in the Haba Video, ‘picture Kodak’ just died, it hurts so much cos we became close after, I don’t know how to handle my emotions Face with cold sweat,” rapper Blaqbonez said on Twitter.

Kodak worked with some of the biggest Nigerian musicians including Burna Boy Instagram Kodak

Many have started paying tributes to her. Rapper Olamide took to his Instagram page to pen down his tribute: “Rest Up”.

Also, popular dancer, Poco Lee, wrote: “We lost A Legend in the Dance Industry & Nigeria at large….Forever in our Hearts.”

Blaqbonez tweeted, “The vixen in the Haba Video, ‘picture Kodak’ just died, it hurts so much cos we became close after, I don’t know how to handle my emotions.”

Kodak’s management, Westsyde Lifestyle, is yet to release an official statement.

Check out some tributes to the late dancer below:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.