Styl Plus to hold first Instagram Live concert

Music concerts have taken a whole new form in this COVID-19 era. Musicians are devising new ways of entertaining and engaging with their fans, with Instagram Live being the preferred platform for most.

Joining a list of musicians who are taking their craft to the platform is the legendary group, Styl Plus, who will be on MTV Base Africa’s Instagram Live on Wednesday.

The session takes place at 8 p.m. on @mtvbaseafrica.

The group which rose to critical acclaim early 2000’s with hits like ‘Olufunmi’, ‘Call My Name’, ‘Iya Basira’, and more will be giving a live performance of some of these hits that made them a fan favourite.

They would be featured on MTV Base Lounge – a live show on the entertainment channel’s Instagram page which has played host to stars like Chike, Ric Hassani, Stonebwoy, King Promise, and more in the past few weeks.

The organisers said it will be a treat for a lot of fans who have never seen Styl Plus perform live as not only will they be basking in the nostalgia that the group’s performance will no doubt evoke, they will also get the chance to ask them questions and request their favourite songs by the group.

MTV Base Lounge on Instagram Live is part of several activities the premium entertainment channel has put together to get young people to stay home, practice social distancing and stop the spread of the Covid – 19 virus.

Styl Plus on MTV Base Lounge

The founding members of Styl-Plus were Shifi Emoefe, Tunde Akinsanmi, Yemi Akinwonmi, and Lanre Faneyi, the name STYL being an abbreviation of the founders’ first names.

In 1998 Faneyi died, and Zeal Onyecheme joined the group. This led to the group being renamed Styl-Plus, the “Plus” denoting the new addition to the group.

In 2002 Akinwonmi left the group and the musical band became a trio without adding a new member. In 2003, the group founded its own record label, STYL-PLUS.

In February 2017, it was reported that Akinsanmi left the group in 2012, leaving Shifi and Zeal as the flag bearers of the group.