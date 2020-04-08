VIDEO: Burna Boy mocks Nigerian youth

Related News

Outspoken Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, on Wednesday mocked Nigerian youth saying they deserve the crop of leaders they currently have.

The 28-year-old singer, who threatened to quit Twitter last Friday, was reacting to the news of a fire outbreak at the office of the Accountant General of Nigeria and Funke Akindele’s recent arrest.

Burna Boy said that he believed the fire outbreak was intentionally started to cover up financial misappropriation.

The police have said they are investigating the cause of the fire.

Burna Boy also called out Nigerians for not criticising their leaders enough.

He shared his thoughts on his official Instagram handle which boasts 5.1million followers.

The singer also faulted the prosecution and conviction of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele popularly known as “Jenifa” and her husband, JJC Skillz.

He said Nigerians will suffer if they fail to use the same energy in clamouring for Funke Akindele’s arrest to call for the arrest of corrupt Nigerian politicians.

Speaking in pidgin language, the star singer said Nigerians deserve everything happening to them.

“Naija I hail o, you see this one Accountant General office don catch fire o. you see am dem don disburse funds now fire don catch office

“Everything wey dey happen for naija, Nigerians deserve am. Because if to say we the youth fit use that same energy we dey use to call NCDC make dem go arrest Funke Akindele use attack politicians, e for better.

“Person wey dey work hard for her money, Iya Ibeji na him we dey call for the innocent woman arrest, use that same energy to tackle politicians, if not una go suffer.” (sic)