Funke Akindele’s Party: Small Doctor hands self over to police

Small Doctor
Small Doctor

Popular Nigerian Singer, Small Doctor, real name Adekunle Temitope, has handed himself over to the police for breach of the social distance regulations imposed by Lagos State Government.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Small Doctor arrived Ogba Magistrate Court on Wednesday after 12 noon in an SUV accompanied by his manager.

Policemen, however, prevented him from entering the premises of the Ogba Magistrate Court. He was directed to a police vehicle.

The singer arrived at the court premises while the trial of his colleague Naira Marley, as well as politician Babatunde Gbadamosi and wife, Folashade, was ongoing before Chief Magistrate Yewande Aje-Afunwa.

The singer was one of the 43 guests who attended the birthday party hosted by couple JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele at their Lagos State home on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz were sentenced to 14 days of community service and were also asked to pay a fine of N100,000 each for hosting the party. Naira Marley, Mr Gbadamosi, and his wife were pardoned today and were asked to tender an apology to the government.

Small Doctor, however, is the latest attendee to surrender to the police as the hunt for the other guests is still in progress.

The Lagos police spokesman, Bala Elkana, was unavailable for comments when contacted on Wednesday.

Details later…

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.