Funke Akindele’s Party: Small Doctor hands self over to police

Popular Nigerian Singer, Small Doctor, real name Adekunle Temitope, has handed himself over to the police for breach of the social distance regulations imposed by Lagos State Government.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Small Doctor arrived Ogba Magistrate Court on Wednesday after 12 noon in an SUV accompanied by his manager.

Policemen, however, prevented him from entering the premises of the Ogba Magistrate Court. He was directed to a police vehicle.

The singer arrived at the court premises while the trial of his colleague Naira Marley, as well as politician Babatunde Gbadamosi and wife, Folashade, was ongoing before Chief Magistrate Yewande Aje-Afunwa.

The singer was one of the 43 guests who attended the birthday party hosted by couple JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele at their Lagos State home on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz were sentenced to 14 days of community service and were also asked to pay a fine of N100,000 each for hosting the party. Naira Marley, Mr Gbadamosi, and his wife were pardoned today and were asked to tender an apology to the government.

Small Doctor, however, is the latest attendee to surrender to the police as the hunt for the other guests is still in progress.

The Lagos police spokesman, Bala Elkana, was unavailable for comments when contacted on Wednesday.

Details later…