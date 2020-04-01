Salawa exposes man threatening to release her nude photos

The ‘Queen of Waka Music’, Salawa Abeni, on Wednesday, released her nude pictures after being threatened by an unknown Nigerian.

According to the 58-year-old music legend, the blackmailer who identified himself as Jason is an Osun State resident.

She accused him of threatening to tarnish her image and destroy her career of over 45 years.

She, however, decided to share her nude pictures on Instagram and screenshots of her chat with the blackmailer so that she can be left alone.

“Good morning my Family, Friends, and Fans. I have something very important to tell you and I will really appreciate your audience. I am very disappointed that someone somewhere will try to tarnish my image and threaten to destroy my career of over 45 years,” Salawa wrote as she shared the “nude photos” in which she suffered a nipple-slip:

“This morning, I received messages from somebody threatening to expose very old pictures of me and in the process, blackmailing me for money. These could’ve been pictures of me in the hospital or even with my partner, but is this what has become of us?? I plead with everybody out there to be very careful as our current situation has made people very desperate.

“I am almost 60 years old, I have worked very hard and made a name for myself for somebody to believe that they can threaten and trample on my feelings, this is very sad. So I have decided to share the messages and pictures sent by this person with everyone for you all to see! Thank you and God bless you! For you the blackmailer, I refuse to be bullied by you as I’m sure that I’m old enough to be your MOTHER!!”

Good morning my Family, friends and Fans. I have something very important to tell you and I will really appreciate your audience. I am very disappointed that someone somewhere will try to tarnish my image and threaten to destroy my career of over 45 years. This morning, I received messages from somebody threatening to expose very old pictures of me and in the process, blackmailing me for money. These could've been pictures of me in the hospital or even with my partner, but is this what has become of us?? I plead with everybody out there to be very careful as our current situation has made people very desperate. I am almost 60 years old, I have worked very hard and made a name for myself for somebody to believe that they can threaten and trample on my feelings, this is very sad. So I have decided to share the messages and pictures sent by this person with everyone for you all to see! Thank you and God bless you! For you the blackmailer, I refuse to be bullied by you as I'm sure that I'm old enough to be your MOTHER!!

After more than four decades as a performing artist, Salawa has established herself in Nigerian entertainment scene.

Her debut album titled Late General Murtala Ramat Mohammed, released in 1976 on Leader Records was a commercial success. It was the first recording by a Yoruba female musician to sell over a million copies in Nigeria.

With 42 albums in her kitty, the Nigerian music legend has said she is not slowing down just yet.

