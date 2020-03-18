Coronavirus: Asa, I Go Dye postpone shows

Related News

Nigerian Afro-soul superstar, Bukola Elemide (popularly known as Asa), has cancelled her ‘Lucid’ tours in Europe due to the Coronavirus pandemic which is currently ravaging the continent.

Asa’s decision comes as the European Union moves to seal its borders amid the coronavirus crisis.

Deaths have continued to soar in Italy and Spain, while France began a strict lockdown.

Europe has been badly hit by the virus, which has killed over 7,500 globally.

Asa‘s ‘Lucid’ tour, which started in 2019, was set to continue this year with a London date fixed for March 29.

She said, “Unfortunately, due to the developing Coronavirus situation, I have cancelled my upcoming European tour dates, including tonight at Ris Orangis.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to come to but given the ongoing concerns, it is the right decision for the safety of my brand, crew, and fans. New dates will be announced for the coming months. I will give an update for the March 29 London show shortly.”

Asa, however, added that her Lagos and Abuja shows, fixed for April 11 and 13 respectively, will go on as planned.

I GO DYE follows suit

Comedian I Go Dye has also announced that he is postponing his silver anniversary show due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The 40-year-old made this known on Instagram on Wednesday, explaining that it does not feel right for him to celebrate while the crisis is ongoing.

He said, “My forthcoming silver anniversary on stage has been postponed. I can’t be celebrating now as cases of coronavirus disease continue to be identified around the world”.

Singer, Davido, similarly, announced last Friday that he was postponing the US leg of his North America tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Glastonbury festival, which was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary year in 2020 with headliners including Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar, has been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival confirmed via Twitter on Wednesday that the event, which was set to take place from June 24-28, has been postponed.

Glastonbury Festival is a popular five-day festival of contemporary performing arts that takes place in Pilton, Somerset, England.