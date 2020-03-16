Burna Boy showcases Igbo culture in new video ‘Odogwu’

Award-winning Afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy, has released the visuals for his recently released single titled ‘Odogwu’.

This comes days after he received a gold plaque for his 2018 released single, “On the Low” which went gold in France.

Produced by ace producer, Kel P, ‘Odogwu’, which serves as his first official single of 2020 possesses a unique indigenous South-Eastern Nigeria flavour, laced with the afrobeat sound.

Burna Boy said whenever he is in Igbo Land, they call him ‘Odogwu’ (Great Man), and he typically responds by dancing. This, he, said, inspired the song.

The TG Omori-directed video portrays the rich traditional Igbo culture with conspicuous traditional elements. These elements are also dominant during title coronations of a highly placed individual such as the ‘Odogwu’ (Great Man).

The video opens with a crowd of red-cap chiefs chanting ‘Odogwu’ (Great Man) in praise of Burna with the ‘Akpele’ (flute) playing as he dances majestically.

It transcends into the scene where a priest performs rites with a sacrificial cock which ultimately leads to the conferment of the ‘Odogwu’ title with the ‘Okpu Ndi Nze’ (red cap) on the African Giant, Burna Boy.

Dressed in the typical Igbo traditional attire, the Isiagu (traditional regalia) and coral beads, Burna Boy with his ‘Akupe’ (hand fan) exudes authority amidst chiefs that show their solidarity/support by raising their fist.

With ‘Odogwu’, Burna Boy reiterates the assertion he made in February when he said; “I always knew I was and I am the best. Everyone you think is the best know I’m best since Fela Kuti”.

The ‘Odogwu’ video was released on Monday.

