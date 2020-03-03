Abuja Gospel Musicians elect Reuben Okala as new chairman

Related News

The Fellowship of Gospel Music Ministers of Nigeria (FOGMMON), Abuja Chapter, has elected a new chairman.

Reuben Okala, veteran broadcaster and former NTA reporter, emerged winner in the keenly contested election held in Abuja.

He defeated two other contestants to become the new chairman of the Abuja chapter of the body of all Gospel Musicians in Nigeria.

Speaking at the occasion, the National President of FOGMMON, Asu Ekiye, urged the new executive led by Reuben Okala to ensure unity of all Gospel Musicians in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Ekiye, who affirmed his optimism in the Reuben Okala-led exco, stated that they will perform excellently, after having proven themselves in other duties given them before now by the Fellowship.

Mr Ekiye, therefore, called on the federal government to support gospel musicians in their quest to impact spirituality and morality in the society.

For his part, Mr Okala, in his acceptance speech stated categorically that FOGMMON will soon outshine Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN).

He, therefore, called on Gospel musicians, especially members of FOGMMON to support the new exco in its quest to advance the course of gospel music in Nigeria.

NAN reports that the Fellowship of Gospel Music Ministers of Nigeria (FOGMMON) is currently in 23 states of the Federation, Europe, America as well as South Africa.

(NAN)