2Baba releases seventh album

Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, famously known as 2Baba, has released his highly anticipated album titled, “Warriors.”

The album, his seventh studio album, is a follow-up to his 2014 project, which was titled “The Ascension”.

According to a press release made available to PREMIUM TIMES, ‘Warriors’ is a key offering of the #20YearsAKing project and a follow up to 2014’s The Ascension. It captures the hunger, work ethic and fighter mentality that has earned 2Baba 20 unbroken years of trailblazing and industry dominance.

“On Warriors, 2Baba breaks the streak of releasing albums with no title track. The title track ‘Warriors’ which opens the album sets its tone and takes fans into the mindset of the music icon at the moment,” the statement added.

The star-studded album houses 13 tracks which feature an array of artists including Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Peruzzi, among others.

“Warriors” was produced by Jay Sleek, PBanks, Spellz, Blaq Jeerzy, Bolji Beatz, Speroach Beatz, Richie, and Ploops.

The album was preceded by the official music video for a track off the body of work titled “We Must Groove” featuring self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ Burna Boy. The video was directed by Patrick Elis.

2Baba released the album after hosting industry colleagues and friends to an album listening party held at The Artisan Lounge, Victoria Island, Lagos on February 25.

In 2019, 2Baba won an award at the 6th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) for Best African Artiste in African contemporary and a Special Recognition Award which he won with Congolese veteran musician Awilo Logomba.