PHOTOS: 2Baba holds album listening party in Lagos

2baba (Photo Credit: BellaNaija)
2baba (Photo Credit: BellaNaija)

Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia, also known as 2Baba, held a listening party for his seventh album, ‘Warriors’, at Artisan Lounge bar, Lagos, on Tuesday night.

At the event, graced by his colleagues and Nollywood stars, 2Baba spoke about the uniqueness of his latest album.

He said the album was released as a fulfilment of his promise to release an album to commemorate 20 years a king. He added that the 13 track album is to celebrate people that have been doing great things, young and old.

“This is the first time I’ll have a song in the album with the title of the album. My other albums, the title has nothing to do with the songs. After that song, Warrior, all the other songs are to enjoy ourselves. I hope you enjoy it. If e wack make you tell me, if e no wack, one love,” he said (sic).

At 44, 2Baba is one of the most consistent and relevant artistes among his contemporaries.

He is also one of the most decorated and successful Afro pop artists in Africa and is also one of the most bankable performing music artistes in Africa.

With over two decades in the industry and seven albums, 2Baba remains influential in the Nigerian Entertainment space.

See photos from the event below:

DJ Jimmy Jatt and DJ Spinall (Photo credit: BellaNaija)
DJ Jimmy Jatt and DJ Spinall (Photo credit: BellaNaija)
Banky W and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (Photo credit: BellaNaija)
Banky W and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (Photo credit: BellaNaija)
Banky W and Adesua Etomi (Photo credit: BellaNaija)
Banky W and Adesua Etomi (Photo credit: BellaNaija)
Uche Jombo (Photo Credit: BellaNaija)
Uche Jombo (Photo Credit: BellaNaija)
Uche Jombo and Ini Edo (Photo Credit: BellaNaija)
Uche Jombo and Ini Edo (Photo Credit: BellaNaija)
Sound Sultan (Photo Credit: BellaNaija)
Sound Sultan (Photo Credit: BellaNaija)
Omawumi (Photo Credit: BellaNaija)
Omawumi (Photo Credit: BellaNaija)
Kenny Blaq (Photo Credit: BellaNaija)
Kenny Blaq (Photo Credit: BellaNaija)
Jimmy Jatt (Photo Credit: BellaNaija)
Jimmy Jatt (Photo Credit: BellaNaija)
I Go Save (Photo Credit: BellaNaija)
I Go Save (Photo Credit: BellaNaija)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.