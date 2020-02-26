PHOTOS: 2Baba holds album listening party in Lagos

Related News

Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia, also known as 2Baba, held a listening party for his seventh album, ‘Warriors’, at Artisan Lounge bar, Lagos, on Tuesday night.

At the event, graced by his colleagues and Nollywood stars, 2Baba spoke about the uniqueness of his latest album.

He said the album was released as a fulfilment of his promise to release an album to commemorate 20 years a king. He added that the 13 track album is to celebrate people that have been doing great things, young and old.

“This is the first time I’ll have a song in the album with the title of the album. My other albums, the title has nothing to do with the songs. After that song, Warrior, all the other songs are to enjoy ourselves. I hope you enjoy it. If e wack make you tell me, if e no wack, one love,” he said (sic).

At 44, 2Baba is one of the most consistent and relevant artistes among his contemporaries.

He is also one of the most decorated and successful Afro pop artists in Africa and is also one of the most bankable performing music artistes in Africa.

With over two decades in the industry and seven albums, 2Baba remains influential in the Nigerian Entertainment space.

See photos from the event below: