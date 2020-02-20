Wizkid hints at release of ‘Made in Lagos’ album

Related News

Fans of Afropop star, Ayodeji Balogun (popularly known as Wizkid), are in for a good time as their favourite’s fourth album ‘Made in Lagos’ is finally ready.

Wizkid, 29, broke the news on his Instagram account on Thursday by sharing a photo of himself in the studio.

‘Made in Lagos’ will be Wizkid’s fourth album.

His previous albums are after ‘Sounds from the Other Side’ (2016), ‘Ayo’ (2014) and ‘Superstar’ (2011).

Starboy, as he is fondly called, also shared the news on his Twitter account.

His tweet reads, “Finally done! So you know what that means!” This came after he wrote, “I (‘ve) been working on my album and my spirit.”

He also wrote, “Very happy for growth and God’s guidance. I love my scars more than ever.”

Suspense

In the last two years, Wizkid had been dropping hints of an impending album when he began using the #madeinlagos in his social media posts, especially on Twitter.

Despite playing some of the ‘suspected’ songs on the album live on Instagram in 2019, he failed to drop the album in the same year.

Also via different Instagram posts, Wizkid has built anticipation of the impending release of the album.

Wizkid, who recently featured on Blaq Jerzee’s single ‘Arizona’, established StarBoy Records after departing Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) in 2013.

He released his second album Áyo’ via his label. So far, Wizkid is the major artist on this label.

Some associated music acts in his label include Maleek Berry, Legendary Beatz, and L.A.X.