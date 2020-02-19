Olamide signs joint venture deal with U.S. music company

Related News

YBNL boss, Olamide Adedeji, has signed an international music distribution deal with an American music company, Empire Distribution.

Both parties broke the news on Twitter on Wednesday and shared photos of themselves signing the contract papers.

EMPIRE Distribution, Records and Publishing Inc., as it is officially known as, is an American distribution company and record label founded in 2010 by Ghazi Shami.

It is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in New York City, London, and Atlanta.

The music company also houses international acts like Snoop Dogg, Tyga, Kendrick Lamar, and the late Xxxtentacion.

The development is coming on the heels of the release of his EP, ‘999’.

Currently, ‘999’ album is being distributed by Empire on behalf of Olamide and YBNL.

The joint venture deal, according to Olamide, will also cover the distribution of Fireboy’s music and other new acts that would be signed to YBNL.

Olamide’s tweet read, “Happy to announce that YBNL and Empire got a joint venture deal. Myself and Fireboy with any other act I sign next ready to shake the world.”

Empire equally tweeted, “Nigeria going global. Excited to continue this journey with you and the YBNL family.”

Olamide also announced new albums from himself and his signee, Fireboy.

In December, Nigerian singer, Wande Coal also signed a distribution deal with Empire Distribution.