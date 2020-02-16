Burna Boy criticised for declaring self best artiste after Fela

Related News

Burna Boy has once again incurred the wrath of Nigerian Twittersphere after declaring himself the best artiste since late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti on Twitter.

“FACT! I always knew I was and I am THE BEST. Everyone you think is the best know I’m best since Fela Kuti,” Burna Boy wrote on Twitter.

In his tweet, the ‘African Giant’ also noted that nobody paved the way for him in the industry as suggested by many.

“But @timayatimaya told me something a long time ago that made me not care about being the best. The World can do without the Best” the world will still spin regardless,” he said.

Over the past several days, the self-proclaimed ‘African Giant’ has been on a nonstop Twitter binge.

His most recent tweets have continued to stir controversy with critics slamming him for perceived arrogance.

On Saturday, Burna Boy began his signature Twitter rants which he has since deleted.

“Remember I Told you I was the African Giant and most of you laughed and said I should be grateful for small fonts. I pray that you learn from me, I mean this in no bragging way and the wise know that the Future of Africa depends on the kind of strength and resilience I show.

“You say “thank God he didn’t win”. Because I say the Truth? And because of your twisted Fake views on humility. I’ve been out here With My Family since 2012 going through unspeakable things just to get here against all odds.”

But his followers were quick to remind him that some artistes paved the way for him so he shouldn’t consider himself the best to come out of Nigeria.

“NOBODY paved shit for me. Everybody dey find them own. I bin out here if you knew the way they made us look weak by begging and paying the western world to like us you will see that no table was set and I’m the one that brought you the Respect you currently enjoy”, Burna tweeted.

Known for his Twitter tirades, it has however taken on a new dimension since he lost out on his Grammy bid to Beninoise music legend, Angelique Kidjo.

In a related development, the singer has unfollowed everyone on Instagram, except his London-based girlfriend, Stefflon Don.

Burna Boy has 5.1million followers Instagram.

On Twitter, however, he has 2.6 million followers and follows 1043 other people. His favourites include star footballers Raheem Sterling, Eniola Aluko, Alexander Oxlade-Chamberlain and many institutions connected with his music career.