Charly Boy, Falz tackle clerics in ‘God of Men’

Related News

Nigerian entertainer, Charly Boy, has teamed up with popular rapper, Falz, for the video of his new single, ‘God of Men (Fake Pastors)’.

Charly Boy dropped the video of the socially conscious song on Friday.

The song borrows from Fela’s classic, ‘Amen’ and features Nollywood star, Segun Arinze as ‘Fake Pastor.’

The Afrobeat track was produced by Acesoundz while Unlimited L.A directed the video.

Explaining the idea behind the video, Charly Boy, 68, said he chose to title it, ‘God of Men’, having realised that many Nigerians worship their pastors.

“So the pastors have become gods of men. The song talks about fake pastors and I mentioned names of some fake pastors that I know”.

Charly Boy released his debut highlife album in 1982. He attained critical acclaim with the 1985 Polygram Nigeria release of ‘Nwata Miss’, which included the title track.

READ ALSO:

His most popular album was titled ‘1990’.

The album was a reference to Nigeria’s corrupt military government which was expected to hand over power to civilians in that year, although civilian rule did not start until 1999.

Check out the video for ‘Fake Pastors’ below.