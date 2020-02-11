Olamide drops 8th album ‘999’

Related News

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Olamide Adedeji, has dropped a new album, titled ‘999’.

‘999’ is Olamide’s 8th studio album and his first since the collaborative album, ‘YBNL Mafia Family’ which was released in December 2018.

Production was handled by Olamide, Cracker Mallo, Pheelz, Eskeez, and ID Cabasa. The album was mixed and mastered by the budding engineer, STG.

The updated tracklist to the 13-track album features Olamide’s recent hit single, ‘Motigbana’.

His latest signees, Picazo Rhap and Yomi Blaze alongside the likes of Limerick, Lil Kesh, Davolee, Temmie Ovwasa, Lyta and DJ Enimoney feature on the album.

Since ‘999’ was announced, his colleagues and fans alike have taken to Twitter to react to the new development.