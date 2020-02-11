Davido’s ‘A Good Time’ album, two other songs go platinum

Davido’s 2019 album, ‘A Good Time’ and two other singles ‘Blow my Mind’ featuring Chris Brown and ‘Risky’, have gone platinum.

The latter, which featured Jamaican dancehall act, Popcaan, went double platinum.

An album or a track go platinum once it has hit a certain number of sales.

The exact number of album sales required to go platinum varies from country to country, depending on the population.

In the United States, platinum certification means that an album has sold one million copies or that a single has sold two million copies.

Diamond means a U.S. sale of more than 10 million units for a single title.

Platinum, on the other hand, means a single has sold two million copies.

The 27-year-old singer was presented a certification by Sony Music West Africa (SMWA) all after the three projects went platinum.

SMWA shared a video of the singer receiving the award on Twitter on Tuesday.

“A platinum album, a double-platinum single and a platinum single,” the presenter was heard saying.

This was followed by a short post on Twitter which read, “Starting the week with multiple certifications #AGoodTime #BlowMyMind #Risky Congratulations@davido.”

This is the second time that Davido’s songs would be attaining platinum status. In February 2018, his hit songs “If” and “Fall” also went diamond and platinum in sales respectively.

If, which is undoubtedly one of Davido’s biggest hits, was produced by Tekno and released in February 2017. The Afro-pop superstar dropped four chart-topping singles namely “If”, “Fall”, “Fia” and “Like Dat” in 2017. The songs have remained fan favourites ever since.

