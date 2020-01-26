Dr Sid’s 5-year-old marriage has crashed

Related News

Simi, the wife of Mavin Records artiste, Sidney Esiri, popularly known as Dr Sid, has confirmed that their marriage of five years has crashed.

Simi, who publishes a fashion magazine, ‘Schick’, broke the news on Instagram on Sunday morning.

“A lot of you may have known that Sid and I are no longer together and are moving forward with the tough decision to divorce. Our priority will now be working together as co-parents to our beautiful daughters”, Simi’s post read.

She also denied reports that she was violent while they were married and prevented the singer from seeing their daughters, Sydney and Sarah

Divorce rumours began trailing the couple after Dr Sid was conspicuously absent in a Christmas family portrait shared by his ex-wife.

Before now, it was revealed that Simi had moved out of their Lekki home to her own apartment.

He was also absent at their second daughter’s birthday which held at Simi’s home in December.

Background

The estranged couple got married in a lavish ceremony in August 2013. In May 2015, they welcomed their first daughter in London. They welcomed their second child in December,2018.

In a 2016 interview with The Punch, Dr Sid revealed that they almost called off their wedding two days before they walked down the aisle.

“I remember us quarrelling two days before our wedding and even threatening to pull out. But, our love for each other has kept us going,” he said, adding that they grew past that stage and had been celebrating their wedding anniversaries and birthdays on social media.

Simi has also deleted all of her wedding photos, including the anniversary posts, from her handle. That’s not all, in her recent photos, she no longer wears her wedding rings.

She has also unfollowed her ex-husband on Instagram.

Dr Sid is yet to comment on the issue.