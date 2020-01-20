Burna Boy makes Michelle Obama’s 2020 workout playlist

Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Former First Lady Michelle Obama (Photo: CNN)

Burna Boy’s hit track, ‘My Money, My Baby’, has made former U.S. First Lady, Michelle Obama’s 2020 Workout Playlist.

He is the only Nigerian artiste on the list.

‘My Money, My Baby’, released in November 2019, is an Afrobeat-inspired track. The track was inspired ‘Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack album’.

The Obamas clearly love Burna Boy’s music as this is the second time his songs would feature on their favourite playlist.

Burna Boy also made former U.S. president, Barrack Obama’s favourite music list and summer playlist in 2019.

Mrs Obama released her list, which is a compilation of her favorite workout songs on Instagram Sunday evening.

She said she wanted to give people “a little inspiration” now that “It’s about that time when New Year’s goals and resolutions get just a bit harder to stick to.”

Michelle Obama’s workout list

“These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts,” she wrote.

The playlist comprises upbeat tracks across genres like R&B, rap, and AfroWave.

The playlist also includes tracks by one of the Obama’s longtime favorite artistes, Beyonce, The Carters and Destiny’s Child.

Other tracks on the 35-song playlist are Afro B’s ‘Drogba (Joanna)’ and Koffee’s ‘Toast’.

